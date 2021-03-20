NCAA March Madness 2021: How to Watch Texas vs. Abilene Christian Live For Free on March 20, 2021

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT, the #9 Texas Longhorns face the Abilene Christian Wildcats from Lucas Oil Stadium Unity. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

How to Watch March Madness For Free (or Cheap)

1. Watch with a Free Trial to a Live TV Streaming Service

You can stream all games on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV with a Live TV Streaming Service, like Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

NCAA March Madness Live is a video streaming service that is a one-stop shop for all your men’s college basketball needs and is a must-have for anyone looking to stream the 2021 NCAA Tourney.

While to use the app completely, you can stream three hours for free without authenticating. That means you can watch games on TNT, TBS, and truTV.

If you want to watch more than three hours, you will need to unlock the app with your TV Everywhere credentials. If you sign-up for a service like Hulu Live TV, which offers a 7-day Free Trial, it will give you access to all the games in the March Madness App.

3. Get a Month of Live TV For Just $25

For a limited time, Sling TV is offering an entire month of their Sling Blue plan, which includes every game on TBS, TNT, and truTV for just $25 for your first month.

4. Stream all games on CBS for Free on Paramount+

While you can stream CBS games for free on mobile in March Madness Live, if you want to watch every game on CBS for free, you can do it from the Paramount+ app. For a limited time, can get a 30-Day Free Trial when you sign-up for the service.