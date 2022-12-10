 Skip to Content
Where to Watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Texas Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the #4 Texas Longhorns face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

The Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Can you stream Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Longhorn Network

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Texas Game Preview: Allen and No. 2 Texas host UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at Texas Longhorns (6-1)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Texas faces the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Timmy Allen scored 21 points in Texas’ 85-78 overtime loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Longhorns have gone 5-0 in home games. Texas averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Golden Lions are 0-7 on the road. UAPB has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.1 points for Texas.

Shaun Doss is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 11.2 points for UAPB.

