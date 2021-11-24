How to Watch California Baptist vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the #8 Texas Longhorns face the California Baptist Lancers from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. California Baptist Lancers

When: Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST

TV: Longhorn Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV

The Texas vs. California Baptist game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. California Baptist on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. California Baptist game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. California Baptist on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. California Baptist game.

Can you stream Texas vs. California Baptist on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. California Baptist game.

Can you stream Texas vs. California Baptist on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. California Baptist game.

Can you stream Texas vs. California Baptist on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. California Baptist game.

Can you stream Texas vs. California Baptist on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. California Baptist game.

Can you stream Texas vs. California Baptist on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. California Baptist game.

California Baptist vs. Texas Game Preview: California Baptist puts streak on line vs No. 8 Texas

California Baptist (5-0) vs. No. 8 Texas (3-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it goes up against No. 8 Texas. California Baptist is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Texas remains No. 8 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Northern Colorado and San Jose State last week.

STEPPING UP: Texas’ Timmy Allen has averaged 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Tre Mitchell has put up 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Lancers, Taran Armstrong has averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists while Reed Nottage has put up 16 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Taran Armstrong has either made or assisted on 57 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last three games. Taran Armstrong has 18 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Texas has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 47.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lancers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Longhorns. Texas has an assist on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) across its previous three matchups while California Baptist has assists on 62 of 82 field goals (75.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 17th-highest rate in the country. California Baptist has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 261st among Division I teams).