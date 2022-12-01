How to Watch Creighton vs. Texas Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #2 Texas Longhorns face the #7 Creighton Bluejays. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Creighton Bluejays

Creighton vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 2 Texas hosts Nembhard and No. 7 Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at Texas Longhorns (5-0)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Creighton plays the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Ryan Nembhard scored 20 points in Creighton’s 81-79 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Longhorns are 4-0 on their home court. Texas scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 29.4 points per game.

The Bluejays play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Creighton is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 14.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 47.2% for Texas.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bluejays. Nembhard is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 assists for Creighton.