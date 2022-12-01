 Skip to Content
How to Watch Creighton vs. Texas Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #2 Texas Longhorns face the #7 Creighton Bluejays. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Creighton Bluejays

The Texas vs. Creighton game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Creighton on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas vs. Creighton game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Creighton on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Creighton game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Creighton on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Creighton game on ESPN with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Creighton on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Creighton game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Creighton on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Creighton game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Creighton on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Creighton game.

ESPN--

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Creighton vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 2 Texas hosts Nembhard and No. 7 Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at Texas Longhorns (5-0)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Creighton plays the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Ryan Nembhard scored 20 points in Creighton’s 81-79 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Longhorns are 4-0 on their home court. Texas scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 29.4 points per game.

The Bluejays play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Creighton is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 14.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 47.2% for Texas.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bluejays. Nembhard is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 assists for Creighton.

