How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #12 Texas Longhorns face the #2 Gonzaga Bulldogs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Texas vs. Gonzaga game will be streaming on ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Texas Game Preview: Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga’s 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Gonzaga went 13-1 in WCC action and 5-1 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 18.0 assists per game on 32.7 made field goals last season.