How to Watch Houston Baptist vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #12 Texas Longhorns face the Houston Baptist Huskies. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Houston Baptist Huskies

The Texas vs. Houston Baptist game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Can you stream Texas vs. Houston Baptist on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Houston Baptist game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Houston Baptist on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Houston Baptist game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Houston Baptist on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Houston Baptist game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Houston Baptist on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Houston Baptist game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Houston Baptist on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Houston Baptist game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Houston Baptist on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Houston Baptist game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Longhorn Network

Houston Baptist vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 12 Texas Longhorns to play the Houston Baptist Huskies Thursday

Houston Baptist Huskies (0-1) at Texas Longhorns (1-0)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Texas Longhorns host the Houston Baptist Huskies.

Texas finished 16-3 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Longhorns averaged 13.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

Houston Baptist went 11-18 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 76.6 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

