How to Watch Illinois vs. Texas Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #2 Texas Longhorns face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Texas vs. Illinois game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas vs. Illinois game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Illinois on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Illinois game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Illinois game on ESPN with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Illinois game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Illinois game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Illinois on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Illinois game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Illinois vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini play in New York City, New York

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (6-0)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Texas Longhorns play the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Longhorns have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Texas is ninth in the Big 12 shooting 28.9% from downtown, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in non-conference play. Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Texas.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Illinois.

