How to Watch Illinois vs. Texas Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #2 Texas Longhorns face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Texas vs. Illinois game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Illinois vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini play in New York City, New York

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (6-0)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Texas Longhorns play the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Longhorns have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Texas is ninth in the Big 12 shooting 28.9% from downtown, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in non-conference play. Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Texas.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Illinois.