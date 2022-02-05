How to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Game Live Online on February 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the #23 Texas Longhorns face the #20 Iowa State Cyclones from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones

The Texas vs. Iowa State game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Iowa State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Iowa State game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Iowa State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Iowa State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Iowa State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Iowa State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Iowa State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Iowa State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Texas vs. Iowa State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Iowa State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Iowa State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Iowa State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Texas vs. Iowa State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Iowa State game.

Live TV Streaming Option

Iowa State vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 23 Texas hosts No. 20 Iowa State after Brockington's 24-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (16-6, 3-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (16-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Iowa State plays the No. 23 Texas Longhorns after Izaiah Brockington scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 70-61 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Longhorns are 13-1 in home games. Texas ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 6.8.

The Cyclones are 3-6 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cyclones won the last matchup 79-70 on Jan. 15. Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points to help lead the Cyclones to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 11.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 9.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the past 10 games for Texas.

Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cyclones. Brockington is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.