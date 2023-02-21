Where to Watch Iowa State vs. Texas Game Live Online on February 21, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST, the #6 Texas Longhorns face the #19 Iowa State Cyclones. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State vs. Texas Game Preview: Rice leads No. 6 Texas against No. 19 Iowa State after 24-point showing

Iowa State Cyclones (17-9, 8-6 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (21-6, 10-4 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas hosts the No. 19 Iowa State Cyclones after Jabari Rice scored 24 points in Texas’ 85-83 overtime win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Longhorns are 15-1 on their home court. Texas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 34.2% from downtown, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Cyclones have gone 8-6 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Rice is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.