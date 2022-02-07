How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #23 Texas Longhorns face the #10 Kansas Jayhawks from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 23 Texas takes home win streak into matchup with No. 10 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (17-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Texas will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Longhorns play No. 10 Kansas.

The Longhorns have gone 14-1 in home games. Texas is fourth in the Big 12 shooting 33.3% from deep, led by Brock Cunningham shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Jayhawks are 8-1 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 35.3 rebounds per game led by David McCormack averaging 6.9.

The Longhorns and Jayhawks face off Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 11.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Ochai Agbaji is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 20.8 points. Christian Braun is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.