How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #21 Texas Longhorns face the Kansas State Wildcats from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas State Wildcats

The Texas vs. Kansas State game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Kansas State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Kansas State game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Kansas State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Kansas State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Kansas State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Kansas State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Kansas State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Kansas State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Kansas State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Kansas State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Kansas State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Kansas State game.

Can you stream Texas vs. Kansas State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Kansas State game.

Kansas State vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 21 Texas takes home win streak into matchup with Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (13-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas hosts Kansas State aiming to extend its 11-game home winning streak.

The Longhorns are 11-0 in home games. Texas is eighth in the Big 12 with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 6.8.

The Wildcats are 1-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Longhorns won the last matchup on Jan. 5. Marcus Carr scored 19 points points to help lead the Longhorns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is shooting 52.9% and averaging 11.5 points for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

Nijel Pack is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats. Mark Smith is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.