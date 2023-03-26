How to Watch Miami vs. Texas NCAA Tourney Game Live Online on March 26, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT, the #7 Texas Longhorns face the #14 Miami Hurricanes from T-Mobile Center. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Miami Hurricanes

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Texas vs. Miami Live Stream

Miami vs. Texas Game Preview: Texas and Miami (FL) meet in Elite 8

Miami Hurricanes (28-7, 15-5 ACC) vs. Texas Longhorns (29-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 5:05 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns face the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns’ record in Big 12 play is 12-6, and their record is 17-2 in non-conference games. Texas averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hurricanes are 15-5 in ACC play. Miami (FL) leads the ACC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Miller averaging 9.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Isaiah Wong is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.