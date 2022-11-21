 Skip to Content
How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #11 Texas Longhorns face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

The Texas vs. Northern Arizona game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Can you stream Texas vs. Northern Arizona on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Northern Arizona game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Northern Arizona on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Northern Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Northern Arizona on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Northern Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Northern Arizona on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Northern Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Northern Arizona on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Northern Arizona game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Northern Arizona on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Northern Arizona game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Longhorn Network

Northern Arizona vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 11 Texas hosts Northern Arizona after Hunter's 26-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) vs. Texas Longhorns (3-0)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Texas plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Tyrese Hunter scored 26 points in Texas’ 93-74 victory over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Texas went 16-3 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Longhorns averaged 68.8 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point distance last season.

Northern Arizona went 4-11 on the road and 9-23 overall last season. The Lumberjacks averaged 67.5 points per game last season, 23.4 in the paint, 10.2 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

