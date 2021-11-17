How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the #8 Texas Longhorns face the Northern Colorado Bears from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Northern Colorado Bears

When: Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST

TV: Longhorn Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV

The Texas vs. Northern Colorado game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Northern Colorado on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Northern Colorado game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Northern Colorado vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 8 Texas takes on N. Colorado

Northern Colorado (3-1) vs. No. 8 Texas (1-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas hosts Northern Colorado in an early season matchup. Northern Colorado easily beat Colorado College by 40 at home on Monday. Texas lost 86-74 at Gonzaga on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Texas’ Timmy Allen has averaged 13 points and six rebounds while Marcus Carr has put up 10.5 points and four assists. For the Bears, Daylen Kountz has averaged 17.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while Matt Johnson II has put up 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DAYLEN: Kountz has connected on 23.1 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has made 11 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Big 12 teams.