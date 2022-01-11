How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the #14 Texas Longhorns face the Oklahoma Sooners from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Texas vs. Oklahoma game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Oklahoma game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Oklahoma game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Oklahoma game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Oklahoma game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Oklahoma game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Oklahoma game.

Can you stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Oklahoma game.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Game Preview: OU faces tough test vs No. 21 Texas

Oklahoma (12-3, 2-1) vs. No. 21 Texas (12-3, 2-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won three of its four games against ranked teams this season. Texas lost 64-51 on the road against Oklahoma State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Texas’ Timmy Allen has averaged 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while Tre Mitchell has put up 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Sooners, Tanner Groves has averaged 13.3 points and 5.6 rebounds while Umoja Gibson has put up 13.1 points.GIFTED GROVES: Groves has connected on 40.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas is a perfect 10-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Longhorns are 2-3 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oklahoma’s Gibson has attempted 102 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 16 of 38 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.7 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. Oklahoma has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 300th among Division I teams).