How to Watch Penn State vs. Texas NCAA Tourney Game Live Online on March 18, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT, the #7 Texas Longhorns face the Penn State Nittany Lions from Wells Fargo Arena (IA). The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

The Texas vs. Penn State game will be streaming on CBS.

Can you stream Texas vs. Penn State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas vs. Penn State game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Penn State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Penn State game on CBS with fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Penn State on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Texas vs. Penn State game on CBS with Paramount+.

Can you stream Texas vs. Penn State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Penn State game on CBS with Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Penn State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Penn State game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Penn State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Penn State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Texas vs. Penn State Live Stream

Penn State vs. Texas Game Preview: Texas Longhorns play the Penn State Nittany Lions in second round

Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (27-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns and Penn State Nittany Lions meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Longhorns’ record in Big 12 games is 12-6, and their record is 15-2 in non-conference games. Texas is third in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Nittany Lions are 10-10 in Big Ten play. Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 39.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jalen Pickett is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Nittany Lions. Seth Lundy is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.