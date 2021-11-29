 Skip to Content
How to Watch Sam Houston State vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the #8 Texas Longhorns face the Sam Houston State Bearkats from Gregory Gymnasium. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Sam Houston State Bearkats

The Texas vs. Sam Houston State game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN3 on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Sam Houston State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Sam Houston State game on ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Sam Houston State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Sam Houston State game on ESPN3 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Sam Houston State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Sam Houston State game on ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Sam Houston State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Sam Houston State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Sam Houston State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Sam Houston State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Sam Houston State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Sam Houston State game.

Can you stream Texas vs. Sam Houston State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Sam Houston State game.

Sam Houston State vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 8 Texas takes on SHSU

Sam Houston (2-4) vs. No. 8 Texas (4-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas hosts Sam Houston in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Wednesday. Texas knocked off California Baptist by 24 points at home, while Sam Houston fell 75-66 at SMU.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Texas’ Timmy Allen has averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while Tre Mitchell has put up 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Bearkats, Savion Flagg has averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while Tristan Ikpe has put up 5.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.SOLID SAVION: Flagg has connected on 36 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also made 38.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 46.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearkats. Texas has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) over its previous three games while Sam Houston has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas has held opposing teams to 54.4 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

