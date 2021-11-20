How to Watch San Jose State vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the #8 Texas Longhorns face the San Jose State Spartans from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. San Jose State Spartans

When: Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST

TV: Longhorn Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV

The Texas vs. San Jose State game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. San Jose State game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $35



Add-on: $11 Sports Extra

San Jose State vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 8 Texas takes on San Jose St.

San Jose State (1-2) vs. No. 8 Texas (2-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas hosts San Jose State in an early season matchup. Texas beat Northern Colorado by 13 points at home on Wednesday, while San Jose State came up short in a 67-66 game at California Baptist on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Timmy Allen has averaged 12 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Longhorns. Tre Mitchell has paired with Allen and is producing 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Ibrahima Diallo, who is averaging eight points and nine rebounds.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.