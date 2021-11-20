 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch San Jose State vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the #8 Texas Longhorns face the San Jose State Spartans from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. San Jose State Spartans

The Texas vs. San Jose State game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. San Jose State game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game.

Can you stream Texas vs. San Jose State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. San Jose State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Longhorn Network----^
$11		--

Live TV Streaming Option

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Longhorn Network

San Jose State vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 8 Texas takes on San Jose St.

San Jose State (1-2) vs. No. 8 Texas (2-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas hosts San Jose State in an early season matchup. Texas beat Northern Colorado by 13 points at home on Wednesday, while San Jose State came up short in a 67-66 game at California Baptist on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Timmy Allen has averaged 12 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Longhorns. Tre Mitchell has paired with Allen and is producing 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Ibrahima Diallo, who is averaging eight points and nine rebounds.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.