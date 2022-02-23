 Skip to Content
How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Game Live Online on February 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #20 Texas Longhorns face the TCU Horned Frogs from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

The Texas vs. TCU game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN2 on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. TCU on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas vs. TCU game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. TCU on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. TCU game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. TCU on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas vs. TCU game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. TCU on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. TCU game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. TCU on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. TCU game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. TCU on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. TCU game.

Can you stream Texas vs. TCU on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. TCU game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

TCU vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 20 Texas takes on TCU after Jones' 20-point showing

TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas hosts the TCU Horned Frogs after Andrew Jones scored 20 points in Texas’ 61-55 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Longhorns are 15-2 in home games. Texas has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs are 6-7 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Emanuel Miller averaging 6.5.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Longhorns won the last matchup 73-50 on Jan. 26. Timmy Allen scored 16 points points to help lead the Longhorns to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Mike Miles is averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

