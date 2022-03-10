How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the #22 Texas Longhorns face the TCU Horned Frogs from Sprint Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

When: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

TCU vs. Texas Game Preview: Texas Longhorns take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (21-10, 10-8 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Texas Longhorns and TCU Horned Frogs play in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Longhorns are 16-3 in home games. Texas is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 68.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are 8-10 in Big 12 play. TCU ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Texas won 75-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 24. Andrew Jones led Texas with 21 points, and Mike Miles led TCU with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Miles is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 15.1 points and four assists. Emanuel Miller is shooting 50.5% and averaging 7.6 points over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.