How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #23 Texas Longhorns face the #24 Tennessee Volunteers from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers

The Texas vs. Tennessee game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Tennessee on fuboTV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Tennessee on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Tennessee on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Tennessee on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Tennessee on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Tennessee game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Tennessee on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Tennessee game.

Can you stream Texas vs. Tennessee on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Tennessee game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Tennessee vs. Texas Game Preview: Vescovi leads No. 18 Tennessee against Texas after 23-point outing

Tennessee Volunteers (14-5, 5-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee faces the Texas Longhorns after Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 78-71 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Longhorns have gone 12-1 at home. Texas is 13-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Volunteers have gone 2-3 away from home. Tennessee ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Vescovi is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

