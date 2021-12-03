 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #7 Texas Longhorns face the Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

The Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game.

Live TV Streaming Option

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Longhorn Network

Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Game Preview: UTRGV faces tough test vs No. 7 Texas

Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-4) vs. No. 7 Texas (5-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Texas presents a tough challenge for Texas Rio Grande Valley. Texas Rio Grande Valley has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Texas is coming off a 73-57 win over Sam Houston on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Ricky Nelson, Marek Nelson and Mike Adewunmi have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 56 percent of all Vaqueros scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Justin Johnson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. Johnson has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Texas has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.8 points while giving up 48.6.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vaqueros. Texas has 46 assists on 76 field goals (60.5 percent) over its past three games while Texas Rio Grande Valley has assists on 34 of 82 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Texas defense has held opponents to 54.8 points per game, the fifth-lowest mark in Division I. Texas Rio Grande Valley has given up an average of 80.5 points through eight games (ranking the Vaqueros 233rd).

