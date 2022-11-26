 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #4 Texas Longhorns face the Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

The Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Longhorn Network

Texas Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 4 Texas hosts UT Rio Grande Valley following Johnson's 26-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-2) at Texas Longhorns (4-0)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -33.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces the No. 4 Texas Longhorns after Justin Johnson scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 91-79 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Texas went 16-3 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Longhorns gave up 60.6 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley went 3-12 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Vaqueros averaged 71.4 points per game last season, 16.1 from the free throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

