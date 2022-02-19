How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the #20 Texas Longhorns face the #9 Texas Tech Red Raiders from Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

When: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST

TV: ABC

The Texas vs. Texas Tech game will be streaming on ABC.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Preview: No. 11 Texas Tech visits No. 20 Texas following Jones' 20-point showing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (19-7, 8-5 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas takes on the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Andrew Jones scored 20 points in Texas’ 80-78 overtime victory against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Longhorns are 15-1 in home games. Texas scores 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 9-4 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 31.8% from downtown. Bryson Williams leads the Red Raiders shooting 45.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Red Raiders won 77-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Kevin McCullar led the Red Raiders with 19 points, and Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

McCullar is averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Red Raiders. Williams is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.