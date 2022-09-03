 Skip to Content
How to Watch UL-Monroe vs. Texas Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Texas Longhorns face the UL-Monroe Warhawks from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. UL-Monroe Warhawks

You can watch the Texas vs. UL-Monroe game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra Add-on. They are the only Live TV Streaming Service that carries the channel. For a limited time, you can get Get 50% OFF. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. UL-Monroe on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. UL-Monroe game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. UL-Monroe on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. UL-Monroe game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. UL-Monroe on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. UL-Monroe game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. UL-Monroe on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Longhorn Network so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. UL-Monroe game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Live TV Streaming Option

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Longhorn Network

UL-Monroe vs. Texas Game Preview: Texas and new QB Ewers open season hosting ULM

Louisiana-Monroe (0-0) at Texas (0-0), Saturday, 8:05 p.m. ET (Longhorn Network)

Line: Texas by 37 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Texas leads 1-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas is trying to push its way back into the national conversation under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns fell to 5-7 last season but have a potential Heisman Trophy contender in third-year running back Bijan Robinson. Texas needs a dominant, confidence-building win over Louisiana-Monroe ahead of next week’s matchup against No. 1 Alabama. Anything less will make the Longhorns and their fans nervous about the season.

KEY MATCHUP

Louisiana-Monroe linebacker Zack Woodard is the key playmaker for a defense that will be the first test for new Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. How Woodard and the Warhawks can manage their game plan against the freshman and keep him off balance will be key to keeping Louisiana-Monroe in the game against the Texas offensive firepower.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana-Monroe: WR receiver Boogie Knight had 45 catches for 588 yards and three touchdowns last season. Texas will be trying to shut down his big-play ability.

Texas: WR Xavier Worthy is fast with excellent hands, and despite his small frame, makes a huge deep target for Ewers. The freshman QB will be eager to uncork some long throws and undoubtedly will be looking to connect with Worthy for highlight-reel touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

There’s no telling how deep the Texas depth chart goes. For now, Sarkisian doesn’t plan to release one before games this season … Robinson is a pre-season AP All-American. He rushed for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season but missed most of the final three games with a dislocated elbow … ULM has 29 players from Texas, including 10 projected starters.

