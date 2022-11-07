How to Watch UTEP vs. Texas Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #12 Texas Longhorns face the UTEP Miners. The game is airing exclusively on Longhorn Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners

The Texas vs. UTEP game will be streaming on Longhorn Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Can you stream Texas vs. UTEP on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. UTEP game on Longhorn Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra.

Can you stream Texas vs. UTEP on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. UTEP game.

Can you stream Texas vs. UTEP on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. UTEP game.

Can you stream Texas vs. UTEP on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. UTEP game.

Can you stream Texas vs. UTEP on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. UTEP game.

Can you stream Texas vs. UTEP on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn't offer Longhorn Network so you won't be able to stream the Texas vs. UTEP game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

UTEP vs. Texas Game Preview: Texas Longhorns open season at home against the UTEP Miners

UTEP Miners at Texas Longhorns

Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -21; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Longhorns host the UTEP Miners in the season opener.

Texas went 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.

UTEP finished 19-13 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Miners averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 25.9 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.