How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Texas Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT, the #25 Texas Longhorns face the Virginia Tech Hokies from Fiserv Forum. The game is airing exclusively on TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT

TV: TBS

Stream: Watch with 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

The Texas vs. Virginia Tech game will be streaming on TBS, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream TBS on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Texas vs. Virginia Tech on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Texas vs. Virginia Tech game on TBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Texas vs. Virginia Tech on Sling TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Virginia Tech game on TBS with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Virginia Tech on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Virginia Tech game on TBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Texas vs. Virginia Tech on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Texas vs. Virginia Tech game on TBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Virginia Tech on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Virginia Tech game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Texas vs. Virginia Tech on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Virginia Tech game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Texas vs. Virginia Tech on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer TBS so you won’t be able to stream the Texas vs. Virginia Tech game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Virginia Tech vs. Texas Game Preview: Texas Longhorns play Virginia Tech Hokies in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Virginia Tech Hokies (23-12, 11-9 ACC) vs. Texas Longhorns (21-11, 10-8 Big 12)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -1; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Texas Longhorns face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns have gone 10-8 against Big 12 teams. Texas ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 32.3% from downtown, led by Brock Cunningham shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Hokies’ record in ACC action is 11-9. Virginia Tech is 3-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Keve Aluma is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hokies. Justyn Mutts is averaging 6.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.