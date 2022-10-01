How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Texas Longhorns face the West Virginia Mountaineers from Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

When: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: FS1

Texas vs. West Virginia Live Stream

West Virginia vs. Texas Game Preview: Texas and West Virginia desperate to avoid 0-2 Big 12 start

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas (2-2, 0-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Texas by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series: West Virginia leads 6-5

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both teams will be desperate to avoid an 0-2 start in a Big 12 that looks wide open. A loss would raise the temperature under both Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and West Virginia’s Neal Brown. Of the two, the Mountaineers look like the team on the rise behind a tough run game and maturing defense.

KEY MATCHUP

West Virginia DT Dante Stills and NG Jordan Jefferson against the interior of the Texas offensive line. The Mountaineers’ ability to control the Texas run game and also push the pocket and disrupt passing situations could keep the Longhorns’ offense unsettled all night.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: RB CJ Donaldson. The 240-pound freshman has three 100-yard rushing efforts in four games. Not bad for a player who came to college as a tight end.

Texas: All eyes are still on QBs Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers. Card has fought through an ankle injury to start the last two games and has been solid. But the big-armed Ewers may be ready to return after suffering a clavicle injury against Alabama. Ewers’ deep passing threat would allow Texas to open up the playbook.

FACTS & FIGURES

West Virginia’s defense has allowed just one touchdown over the last two games … Texas gave up six fourth-down conversions last week against Texas Tech. The Mountaineers are 9 of 10 on fourth down this season … Texas running back Bijan Robinson has been carrying a football to class this week after his overtime fumble set up Texas Tech’s winning field goal.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2