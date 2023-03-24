How to Watch Xavier vs. Texas NCAA Tourney Game Live Online on March 24, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

The second-seeded Texas Longhorns are set to square off against the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, March 24 in Kansas City. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Texas Longhorns vs. Xavier Musketeers

The ‘Horns and Musketeers game will air on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV. Here’s what makes each of these unique, including one that offers a free trial for you to watch Texas and Xavier square off for a berth in the Elite Eight.

Texas vs. Xavier Live Stream

Xavier vs. Texas Game Preview: Texas and Xavier square off in the Sweet 16

Xavier Musketeers (27-9, 15-5 Big East) vs. Texas Longhorns (28-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -4; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns are 12-6 against Big 12 opponents and 16-2 in non-conference play. Texas is sixth in the Big 12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 4.3.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East action is 15-5. Xavier averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jack Nunge is averaging 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Musketeers. Souley Boum is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.