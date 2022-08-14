 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Lifetime #TextMeWhenYouGetHome

How to Watch ‘#TextMeWhenYouGetHome’ Marathon for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Ahead of the season finale, tune in to a “#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” marathon on Lifetime this weekend. If you haven’t watched the full season, or if you would simply like to rewatch these stories, this marathon is the perfect way to catch up. It all begins on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. ET. Episodes will air until 4 p.m. ET on Sunday and on Monday from 4 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET. The season finale premieres on Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘#TextMeWhenYouGetHome’ Marathon

About the ‘#TextMeWhenYouGetHome’ Marathon

“#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” is a true crime docuseries and each episode explores the true crime cases of different women who have been abducted. These real-life stories are told through a series of interviews and reenacted scenes, as well as text messages and phone logs.

Unfortunately, not all of the victims survived these attacks, so some episodes tragically end with their murders. However, “#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” features survivors when possible and gives the women a chance to retell their chilling stories.

The premise of “#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” was inspired by the tragic death of Sarah Everard in the UK in 2021. After her death, a worldwide movement took off in hopes of raising awareness of the dangers women face while alone in public spaces.

How to Stream ‘#TextMeWhenYouGetHome’ Marathon for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “#TextMeWhenYouGetHome” marathon on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Lifetime--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Lifetime + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Lifetime + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Lifetime + 17 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of '#TextMeWhenYouGetHome'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.