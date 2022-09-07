How to Watch ‘The 101 Scariest Horror Moments of All Time’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Now that we are past Labor Day, it is officially Pumpkin Spice Season, which means that Spooky Season is on its way, and Shudder is getting into the spirit with the premiere of new series “The 101 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time.” The new show debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and counts down the most terrifying stories ever committed to film. You can stream the series with a 7-Day Free Trial of Shudder.

In addition, the series will also be available on Shudder’s sibling streaming service AMC+.

About "The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time"

An eight-episode series, “The 101 Scariest Horror Movies” comes from the producers of “Eli Roth’s History of Horror.” It collects filmmakers, experts, and others to talk about the movies and the moments that have sent shivers up audiences’ spins and sent the more faint of heart running cover.

In this Shudder Original series, master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world.

The collected horrors experts, including Tony Todd, Joe Bob Briggs, Joe Dante, Greg Nicotero, Keith David, and Mike Flanagan, celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world.

Inspired by another series called “The 100 Scariest Movie Moments” that debuted on Bravo in 2004, the new show will include moments from movies that have debuted in the last two decades. The show seems likely to start the best kind of arguments among horror aficionados, and what better way to celebrate the season than that?

