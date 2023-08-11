How to Watch the 14 NFL Games This Weekend Without Cable

It’s the first weekend of the NFL preseason, which means that there are a lot of games happening. (14 to be exact.) We’ve compiled information about each team, each market, each broadcast station, and each streamer to help you find where to watch a single game or all the games. If you don’t have an antenna or cable, then you’ve come to the right place. For each game, you’ll need a Live TV Streaming Service, but we’ll recommend which one is best for each team and market. And often, there’s even a free option through a limited-time trial.

Additionally, there are eight games that will be on the NFL Network this weekend (for those who aren’t local to their favorite team). We have indicated which games will be broadcast in the “out of market” section part of the game.

What NFL Games Are This Weekend?

🗓️ Friday, August 11, 2023 NFL Games

1. Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants: How to Watch

When : Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT Local TV: WJBK in Detroit (Fox) and WNBC in NYC (NBC)

In both Detroit and NYC, we’d suggest going with DIRECTV STREAM. After Hulu raises its rates in October, it will be one of the cheapest options in its class, plus it comes with a 5-day free trial and $30 off the first three months. It’s also what we have for our top pick for the rest of the regular season for the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants if you live in their markets.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month

Here’s a quick glance at the future games for each team in the preseason so you know what else to get if you want to stream the teams:

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch

When : Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT Local TV: WFLA in Tampa (NBC) and KDKA in Pittsburgh (CBS)

In both Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh, the cheapest option to watch the game is with a subscription to Hulu Live TV. While it doesn’t have a free trial option like some others, it does come with a Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional charge. Keep in mind, though, that in October Hulu will be raising its price. Which means that if you are a Buccaneers fan, you may want to look elsewhere then.

Sign Up $69.99 / month

If you are in the Pittsburgh region and are rooting for the Steelers, we’d suggest going for DIRECTV STREAM overall, since it comes with a free trial and will be the best option for the regular season.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month

Here’s a quick glance at the future games for each team in the preseason so you know what else to get if you want to stream the teams:

3. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch

For both Bengals and Packers fans, the best option is DIRECTV STREAM for those that live in market for this game. And for those that live out of market, this game will be broadcasted on the NFL Network, which is available with most live tv streamers and the NFL+ app.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month

But if you are looking for where to stream the rest of the preseason games, here’s a rundown of each team’s upcoming schedule to help you make the best decision:

4. Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch

When : Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT Local TV: WFOR in Miami (CBS) and WAGA in Atlanta (Fox)

In both markets, we suggest Miami Dolphins fans and Atlanta Falcons fans to pick up a free 5-day trial of DIRECTV STREAM to watch the game. For both teams, this will best live streamer in its class during the regular season given that Hulu is set for a price hike soon.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month

For those who like to plan accordingly, here’s where each team will be playing for the rest of the preseason:

5. Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch

When : Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT

: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT Local TV: WEWS in Cleveland (ABC) and WRC in DC (NBC)

For both markets, you can watch the Browns and the Commanders with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. However, we don’t recommend this as a long-term solution (at least for the Browns). Due to the ongoing channel dispute, we suggest going with Hulu Live TV if you plan on watching the team throughout the preseason and regular season, as it has access to the most channels that the games will be on.

Sign Up $69.99 / month

Here’s a comparison for both teams for the rest of the preseason, so you know exactly what to get:

6. Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos: How to Watch

When : Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT

: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT Local TV : KPNX in Phoenix (NBC) and KTVD in Denver (MyNetworkTV)

: KPNX in Phoenix (NBC) and KTVD in Denver (MyNetworkTV) Out of Market Stream: NFL Network

In Phoenix the game is streaming on KPNX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. KTVD isn’t currently available on any live tv streaming platform, so you’ll need to watch this one on the NFL Network if you live in the Denver market. Luckily, DIRECTV STREAM carries that too, which is available with your free trial.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month

But before, don’t forget to check out the rest of the preseason schedule for each team so you know what to get (or if there’s a better option for you):

🗓️ Saturday, August 12, 2023 NFL Games

7. Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: WIVB and WXIN

In Buffalo the game is streaming on WIVB, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. While in Indianapolis, the game is streaming on WXIN, which is available with Fubo.

8. Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: How to Watch

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: WFLD and WKRN

In Chicago the game is streaming on WFLD, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. While in Nashville, the game is streaming on WKRN, which is available with Fubo.

9. Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets: How to Watch

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT

TV: WJZY and WCBS

In Charlotte the game is streaming on WJZY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on WCBS, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM.

10. Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

TV: KTVT and WFOX-TV

In Dallas the game is streaming on KTVT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Jacksonville, the game is streaming on WFOX-TV, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM.

11. Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: WBAL and WCAU

Stream: Watch with

In Baltimore the game is streaming on WBAL, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM.

12. Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: KCBS and KABC

In Los Angeles the game is streaming on KCBS and KABC, which are available with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

🗓️ Sunday, August 13, 2023 NFL Games

13. New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT

TV: WVUE and KSHB

In New Orleans the game is streaming on WVUE, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Kansas City, the game is streaming on KSHB, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM.

14. Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT

TV: KVVU, KRON, and KPIX

In San Francisco the game is streaming on KPIX, which is available with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Las Vegas, the game is on KVVU, which is also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

The Entire NFL Preseason Schedule

If you like to plan ahead, here’s the full preseason schedule for every team.