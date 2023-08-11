How to Watch the 14 NFL Games This Weekend Without Cable
It’s the first weekend of the NFL preseason, which means that there are a lot of games happening. (14 to be exact.) We’ve compiled information about each team, each market, each broadcast station, and each streamer to help you find where to watch a single game or all the games. If you don’t have an antenna or cable, then you’ve come to the right place. For each game, you’ll need a Live TV Streaming Service, but we’ll recommend which one is best for each team and market. And often, there’s even a free option through a limited-time trial.
Additionally, there are eight games that will be on the NFL Network this weekend (for those who aren’t local to their favorite team). We have indicated which games will be broadcast in the “out of market” section part of the game.
What NFL Games Are This Weekend?
🗓️ Friday, August 11, 2023 NFL Games
1. Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants: How to Watch
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
- Local TV: WJBK in Detroit (Fox) and WNBC in NYC (NBC)
In both Detroit and NYC, we’d suggest going with DIRECTV STREAM. After Hulu raises its rates in October, it will be one of the cheapest options in its class, plus it comes with a 5-day free trial and $30 off the first three months. It’s also what we have for our top pick for the rest of the regular season for the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants if you live in their markets.
Here’s a quick glance at the future games for each team in the preseason so you know what else to get if you want to stream the teams:
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$5.99
|2023 Preseason
Detroit Lions
|3
games
|3
games
|3
games
|0
games
|2
games
|3
games
|1
game
|
v. New York Giants
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|WJBK (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
v. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat, Aug 19 at 1:00 PM
|WJBK (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
@ Carolina Panthers
Fri, Aug 25 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|2023 Preseason
Detroit Lions
|1
game
|1
game
|1
game
|0
games
|0
games
|1
game
|1
game
|
v. New York Giants
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
v. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat, Aug 19 at 1:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ Carolina Panthers
Fri, Aug 25 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|2023 Preseason
New York Giants
|3
games
|3
games
|3
games
|0
games
|3
games
|3
games
|
@ Detroit Lions
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|WNBC (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
v. Carolina Panthers
Fri, Aug 18 at 7:00 PM
|WNBC (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
v. New York Jets
Sat, Aug 26 at 6:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
- Local TV: WFLA in Tampa (NBC) and KDKA in Pittsburgh (CBS)
In both Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh, the cheapest option to watch the game is with a subscription to Hulu Live TV. While it doesn’t have a free trial option like some others, it does come with a Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional charge. Keep in mind, though, that in October Hulu will be raising its price. Which means that if you are a Buccaneers fan, you may want to look elsewhere then.
If you are in the Pittsburgh region and are rooting for the Steelers, we’d suggest going for DIRECTV STREAM overall, since it comes with a free trial and will be the best option for the regular season.
Here’s a quick glance at the future games for each team in the preseason so you know what else to get if you want to stream the teams:
|2023 Preseason
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|0
games
|3
games
|3
games
|0
games
|0
games
|3
games
|
v. Pittsburgh Steelers
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|WFLA (NBC)
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
@ New York Jets
Sat, Aug 19 at 7:30 PM
|WFLA (NBC)
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
v. Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Aug 26 at 7:00 PM
|WFLA (NBC)
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|2023 Preseason
Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
games
|3
games
|3
games
|0
games
|0
games
|3
games
|
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|KDKA (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
v. Buffalo Bills
Sat, Aug 19 at 6:30 PM
|KDKA (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
@ Atlanta Falcons
Thu, Aug 24 at 7:30 PM
|KDKA (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|2023 Preseason
Pittsburgh Steelers
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
v. Buffalo Bills
Sat, Aug 19 at 6:30 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ Atlanta Falcons
Thu, Aug 24 at 7:30 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
3. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: How to Watch
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
- Local TV: WKRC in Cincinatti (CBS), WGBA (NBC), and WTMJ in Green Bay (NBC),
- Out of Market Stream: NFL Network
For both Bengals and Packers fans, the best option is DIRECTV STREAM for those that live in market for this game. And for those that live out of market, this game will be broadcasted on the NFL Network, which is available with most live tv streamers and the NFL+ app.
But if you are looking for where to stream the rest of the preseason games, here’s a rundown of each team’s upcoming schedule to help you make the best decision:
|2023 Preseason
Cincinnati Bengals
|3
games
|0
games
|3
games
|0
games
|0
games
|3
games
|
v. Green Bay Packers
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|WKRC (CBS)
|•
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
@ Atlanta Falcons
Fri, Aug 18 at 7:30 PM
|WKRC (CBS)
|•
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
@ Washington Commanders
Sat, Aug 26 at 6:05 PM
|WKRC (CBS)
|•
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|2023 Preseason
Cincinnati Bengals
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|
v. Green Bay Packers
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ Atlanta Falcons
Fri, Aug 18 at 7:30 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ Washington Commanders
Sat, Aug 26 at 6:05 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023 Preseason
Green Bay Packers
|3
games
|3
games
|3
games
|0
games
|0
games
|3
games
|
@ Cincinnati Bengals
Fri, Aug 11 at 6:00 PM
|WTMJ (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
v. New England Patriots
Sat, Aug 19 at 7:00 PM
|WTMJ (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
v. Seattle Seahawks
Sat, Aug 26 at 12:00 PM
|WTMJ (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
4. Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
- Local TV: WFOR in Miami (CBS) and WAGA in Atlanta (Fox)
In both markets, we suggest Miami Dolphins fans and Atlanta Falcons fans to pick up a free 5-day trial of DIRECTV STREAM to watch the game. For both teams, this will best live streamer in its class during the regular season given that Hulu is set for a price hike soon.
For those who like to plan accordingly, here’s where each team will be playing for the rest of the preseason:
|2023 Preseason
Miami Dolphins
|3
games
|3
games
|3
games
|0
games
|0
games
|3
games
|
v. Atlanta Falcons
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|WFOR (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
@ Houston Texans
Sat, Aug 19 at 4:00 PM
|WFOR (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
@ Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat, Aug 26 at 7:00 PM
|WFOR (CBS)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|2023 Preseason
Miami Dolphins
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|
v. Atlanta Falcons
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ Houston Texans
Sat, Aug 19 at 4:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat, Aug 26 at 7:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023 Preseason
Atlanta Falcons
|3
games
|3
games
|3
games
|0
games
|3
games
|3
games
|
@ Miami Dolphins
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|WAGA (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
v. Cincinnati Bengals
Fri, Aug 18 at 7:30 PM
|WAGA (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
v. Pittsburgh Steelers
Thu, Aug 24 at 7:30 PM
|WAGA (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
5. Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT
- Local TV: WEWS in Cleveland (ABC) and WRC in DC (NBC)
For both markets, you can watch the Browns and the Commanders with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. However, we don’t recommend this as a long-term solution (at least for the Browns). Due to the ongoing channel dispute, we suggest going with Hulu Live TV if you plan on watching the team throughout the preseason and regular season, as it has access to the most channels that the games will be on.
Here’s a comparison for both teams for the rest of the preseason, so you know exactly what to get:
|2023 Preseason
Cleveland Browns
|4
games
|4
games
|4
games
|0
games
|0
games
|4
games
|
v. Washington Commanders
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:30 PM
|WEWS (ABC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
@ Philadelphia Eagles
Thu, Aug 17 at 7:30 PM
|WEWS (ABC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
@ Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Aug 26 at 1:00 PM
|WEWS (ABC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|2023 Preseason
Cleveland Browns
|0
games
|1
game
|1
game
|0
games
|0
games
|1
game
|
v. Washington Commanders
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:30 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ Philadelphia Eagles
Thu, Aug 17 at 7:30 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Aug 26 at 1:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023 Preseason
Washington Commanders
|3
games
|3
games
|3
games
|1
game
|2
games
|3
games
|
@ Cleveland Browns
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:30 PM
|WRC (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
v. Baltimore Ravens
Mon, Aug 21 at 8:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
v. Cincinnati Bengals
Sat, Aug 26 at 6:05 PM
|WRC (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|2023 Preseason
Washington Commanders
|1
game
|1
game
|1
game
|1
game
|0
games
|1
game
|
@ Cleveland Browns
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:30 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
v. Baltimore Ravens
Mon, Aug 21 at 8:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
v. Cincinnati Bengals
Sat, Aug 26 at 6:05 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
6. Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos: How to Watch
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT
- Local TV: KPNX in Phoenix (NBC) and KTVD in Denver (MyNetworkTV)
- Out of Market Stream: NFL Network
In Phoenix the game is streaming on KPNX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. KTVD isn’t currently available on any live tv streaming platform, so you’ll need to watch this one on the NFL Network if you live in the Denver market. Luckily, DIRECTV STREAM carries that too, which is available with your free trial.
But before, don’t forget to check out the rest of the preseason schedule for each team so you know what to get (or if there’s a better option for you):
|2023 Preseason
Arizona Cardinals
|3
games
|3
games
|3
games
|0
games
|0
games
|3
games
|
v. Denver Broncos
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|KPNX (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
v. Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Aug 19 at 5:00 PM
|KPNX (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
@ Minnesota Vikings
Sat, Aug 26 at 10:00 AM
|KPNX (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|2023 Preseason
Denver Broncos
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|
@ Arizona Cardinals
Fri, Aug 11 at 8:00 PM
|KTVD (MyNetworkTV)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ San Francisco 49ers
Sat, Aug 19 at 6:30 PM
|KTVD (MyNetworkTV)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
v. Los Angeles Rams
Sat, Aug 26 at 7:00 PM
|KTVD (MyNetworkTV)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023 Preseason
Denver Broncos
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|
@ Arizona Cardinals
Fri, Aug 11 at 8:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ San Francisco 49ers
Sat, Aug 19 at 6:30 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
v. Los Angeles Rams
Sat, Aug 26 at 7:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023 Preseason
Denver Broncos
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|0
games
|
@ Arizona Cardinals
Fri, Aug 11 at 8:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
@ San Francisco 49ers
Sat, Aug 19 at 6:30 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
v. Los Angeles Rams
Sat, Aug 26 at 7:00 PM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
🗓️ Saturday, August 12, 2023 NFL Games
7. Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts: How to Watch
In Buffalo the game is streaming on WIVB, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. While in Indianapolis, the game is streaming on WXIN, which is available with Fubo.
8. Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: How to Watch
In Chicago the game is streaming on WFLD, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. While in Nashville, the game is streaming on WKRN, which is available with Fubo.
9. Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets: How to Watch
In Charlotte the game is streaming on WJZY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is streaming on WCBS, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM.
10. Dallas Cowboys vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch
In Dallas the game is streaming on KTVT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Jacksonville, the game is streaming on WFOX-TV, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM.
11. Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch
In Baltimore the game is streaming on WBAL, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM.
12. Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to Watch
In Los Angeles the game is streaming on KCBS and KABC, which are available with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
🗓️ Sunday, August 13, 2023 NFL Games
13. New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch
In New Orleans the game is streaming on WVUE, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Kansas City, the game is streaming on KSHB, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM.
14. Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to Watch
In San Francisco the game is streaming on KPIX, which is available with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Las Vegas, the game is on KVVU, which is also available on DIRECTV STREAM.
The Entire NFL Preseason Schedule
If you like to plan ahead, here’s the full preseason schedule for every team.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$5.99
|2023 Preseason
|47
games
|48
games
|48
games
|1
game
|22
games
|48
games
|27
games
|47
games
|48
games
|48
games
|1
game
|22
games
|48
games
|27
games
|
New England Patriots v. Houston Texans
Thu, Aug 10 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
Seattle Seahawks v. Minnesota Vikings
Thu, Aug 10 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Detroit Lions v. New York Giants
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. Pittsburgh Steelers
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Cincinnati Bengals v. Green Bay Packers
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Miami Dolphins v. Atlanta Falcons
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
Cleveland Browns v. Washington Commanders
Fri, Aug 11 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Arizona Cardinals v. Denver Broncos
Fri, Aug 11 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Buffalo Bills v. Indianapolis Colts
Sat, Aug 12 at 1:00 PM
|
WXIN (Fox)
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Chicago Bears v. Tennessee Titans
Sat, Aug 12 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Carolina Panthers v. New York Jets
Sat, Aug 12 at 4:00 PM
|
WJZY (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Dallas Cowboys v. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat, Aug 12 at 5:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Baltimore Ravens v. Philadelphia Eagles
Sat, Aug 12 at 7:00 PM
|
WBAL (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Los Angeles Rams v. Los Angeles Chargers
Sat, Aug 12 at 9:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
New Orleans Saints v. Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Aug 13 at 1:00 PM
|
WVUE (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Las Vegas Raiders v. San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Aug 13 at 4:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Philadelphia Eagles v. Cleveland Browns
Thu, Aug 17 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
New York Giants v. Carolina Panthers
Fri, Aug 18 at 7:00 PM
|
WJZY (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Atlanta Falcons v. Cincinnati Bengals
Fri, Aug 18 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
Detroit Lions v. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sat, Aug 19 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Houston Texans v. Miami Dolphins
Sat, Aug 19 at 4:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
Pittsburgh Steelers v. Buffalo Bills
Sat, Aug 19 at 6:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Indianapolis Colts v. Chicago Bears
Sat, Aug 19 at 7:00 PM
|
WXIN (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
New York Jets v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sat, Aug 19 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Green Bay Packers v. New England Patriots
Sat, Aug 19 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Minnesota Vikings v. Tennessee Titans
Sat, Aug 19 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Arizona Cardinals v. Kansas City Chiefs
Sat, Aug 19 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
San Francisco 49ers v. Denver Broncos
Sat, Aug 19 at 8:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Los Angeles Rams v. Las Vegas Raiders
Sat, Aug 19 at 9:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Seattle Seahawks v. Dallas Cowboys
Sat, Aug 19 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Los Angeles Chargers v. New Orleans Saints
Sun, Aug 20 at 7:05 PM
|
WVUE (Fox)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Washington Commanders v. Baltimore Ravens
Mon, Aug 21 at 8:00 PM
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|
Atlanta Falcons v. Pittsburgh Steelers
Thu, Aug 24 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
Philadelphia Eagles v. Indianapolis Colts
Thu, Aug 24 at 8:00 PM
|Amazon Prime Video
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Carolina Panthers v. Detroit Lions
Fri, Aug 25 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|
Tennessee Titans v. New England Patriots
Fri, Aug 25 at 8:15 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
San Francisco 49ers v. Los Angeles Chargers
Fri, Aug 25 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
Green Bay Packers v. Seattle Seahawks
Sat, Aug 26 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Minnesota Vikings v. Arizona Cardinals
Sat, Aug 26 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|
Kansas City Chiefs v. Cleveland Browns
Sat, Aug 26 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Chicago Bears v. Buffalo Bills
Sat, Aug 26 at 1:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
New York Giants v. New York Jets
Sat, Aug 26 at 6:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
Washington Commanders v. Cincinnati Bengals
Sat, Aug 26 at 6:05 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|$11.99
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v. Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Aug 26 at 7:00 PM
|
WBAL (NBC)
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|
Jacksonville Jaguars v. Miami Dolphins
Sat, Aug 26 at 7:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Dallas Cowboys v. Las Vegas Raiders
Sat, Aug 26 at 8:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
Denver Broncos v. Los Angeles Rams
Sat, Aug 26 at 9:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|
New Orleans Saints v. Houston Texans
Sun, Aug 27 at 8:00 PM
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-