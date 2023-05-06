 Skip to Content
How to Watch the 149th Kentucky Derby Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Get your mint juleps ready and find your largest, most colorful hat — the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is here! This year’s odds-on favorite is Forte, who enters after winning six of his seven career starts and was trained by multi-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher. NBC is your home for all things Kentucky Derby this weekend, including over seven hours of live coverage from Churchill Downs. The 149th Kentucky Debry airs this Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Universo and streaming live on Peacock. Watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

About the 149th Kentucky Derby

Between Friday and Saturday, NBC Sports will present 15 total races from Churchill Downs. The first set of races kicks off at 12 p.m. ET, with the main event airing at 3 p.m. ET.

Mike Tirico will anchor Derby coverage for the seventh time in his career. The broadcast will also feature analysts Jerry Bailey, the Hall of Fame jockey and two-time Kentucky Derby winner, and Randy Moss, who is covering the Derby for the 43rd time in his illustrious career.

For the first time, Telemundo Deportes will present coverage of the Kentucky Derby, beginning Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Universo, and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo app.

How to Stream the 149th Kentucky Derby for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

100 Days - Kentucky Derby 149

