How to Watch ‘The 1619 Project’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A fascinating new docuseries makes its debut on Hulu this week. “ The 1619 Project ” is an expansion of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’s book. Hannah-Jones is the writer and host of the project. Each episode is adapted from The New York Times bestseller “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.” You can stream the first two episodes of “The 1619 Project” on Hulu beginning on Thursday, Jan. 26. You can watch The 1619 Project with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 'The 1619 Project' Premiere

Throughout its six episodes, “The 1619 Project” delves deeper into slavery and the less-known details. Throughout her research, Hannah-Jones explored the key roles Black people played in developing America. The series shows the way that America was shaped, while also examining slavery’s continued legacy on our contemporary culture in many areas, from music to justice.

“The 1619 Project” officially began in 2019, which was the 400-year anniversary of when enslaved Africans arrived in colonial Virginia. This is sometimes referred to as the start of slavery, though there is controversy surrounding the date. The docuseries shares the facts about slavery and its effects that people don’t often talk about.

'The 1619 Project' Premiere Schedule

Two new episodes premiere each Thursday for a total of three weeks.

Episode 1 : “Democracy” - Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

: “Democracy” - Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 Episode 2 : “Race” - Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

: “Race” - Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 Episode 3 : “Music” - Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

: “Music” - Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 Episode 4 : “Capitalism” - Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

: “Capitalism” - Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 Episode 5 : “Fear” - Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

: “Fear” - Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 Episode 6: “Justice” - Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

