How to Watch the 2020 American Music Awards Live Online Without Cable

With Taraji P. Henson hosting, this year’s American Music Awards are going to be a guaranteed good time. The star-studded award show takes place on Sunday, Nov. 22 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be broadcast live on ABC.

How to Stream the 2020 American Music Awards

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu With Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

K-Pop fans are in for a treat as BTS is slated to perform their new song “Life Goes On” for the first time on television. But the boy band isn’t the only one with something new to offer. Katy Perry will also give the world-premiere broadcast performance of “Only Love” a single from her new album, “Smile.”

The top nominees for the night are Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd who are all up for Artist of the Year. Presenters at the 2020 AMAs include Anthony Anderson, Ciara, Christian Serratos, David Dobrik, Kristin Cavallari, Laverne Cox and Cara Delevingne, according to E! Online.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.

How to Stream the 2020 AMAs Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the AMAs live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options