How to Watch the 2020 Big Ten College Football Games Live Online

The Big Ten is coming back this week. The conference comes back earlier than previously planned as the organization had decided to come back next spring since the coronavirus is still at large. The decision was reversed, however, and the conference gets underway today, with Illinois going up against Wisconsin. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

When: Begins Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: BTN, FS1, ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

For tonight’s game, the Wisconsin Badgers come in looking to redeem themselves after taking an upsetting “L” from the Illinois Fighting Illini last season. The game airs on BTN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The Badgers however, are down a key player. Superstar quarterback Jack Coan injured his foot during practice earlier this month and had to go under surgery, which keeps him out of the game indefinitely. The Badgers will now have to call on the talents of freshman, Graham Mertz who will be the first Wisconsin freshman to start a season opener at quarterback since 1978, CBS Sports reports.

On their end, the Fighting Illini come in confident as senior quarterback, Brandon Peters, resumes his role. In the 2019 season, Peters completed 152 of 275 passes (55.3 percent) for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is currently on the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List.

Also on the team is senior wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe. Last season, Imatorbhebhe caught 33 passes for 634 yards and nine touchdowns, according to CBS Sports. “His 19.2 yards per reception average was third-best in the Big Ten and 20th in the nation. He played and started the first 11 games of the season before missing the last three due to injury.”

The rest of the weekend will see six additional matchups including #5 Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on FOX, as well as #18 Michigan Wolverines face #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers on ABC. There will be three matchups on Big Ten Network, which is available with multiple Live TV Streaming Services, including a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

