How to Watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Live Online For Free Without Cable

Though COVID-19 is still at large, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards will go an as others have—with health compliant measures in place. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the award show will take place tonight, beginning at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC.

How to Watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

When: Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

This year’s show will be Kelly Clarkson’s third time as host. She previously took on the role in 2018, and then again last year and now it’s almost a tradition that she lead the night.

The line up of performers is just as eye-catching, with BTS, Alicia Keys, Kane Brown, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, Bad Bunny, Demi Lovato and Garth Brooks, Khalid, Sia, Post Malone, and Swae Lee among those who are expected to take the stage. Viewers also the En Vogue reunion to look forward to, while Brandy will be taking the BBMA stage for the first time.

“Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music,” NBC said in a statement.

How to Stream the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the BBMAs live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options