How to Watch the 2020 BMW Championship Live Online Without Cable

The FedEx Cup Playoffs pick back up this week with BMW Championship. Matches will take place at Olympia Fields in Illinois and will air on the Golf Channel and NBC. The tournament begins on Thursday and will go through the weekend.

The Golf Channel’s coverage takes place between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the Golf Channel covers from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET then NBC takes over from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Then on Sunday, the Golf Channel airs the tournament from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET then NBC finishes off the coverage from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2020 BMW Championship

When: Begins Thursday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel and NBC

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on fuboTV

Dustin Johnson comes in as the one to watch this week. His jaw-dropping performance not only left him in the top spot in the FedEx Cup, but he is now ranked the number one player in the Official World Golf Ranking, Golf reports. Though he has been in this position before, he has failed to secure the FedEx Cup in the past.

Johnson won’t have an easy go at it, however, as Justin Thomas is sure to be stiff competition. Now ranked number two at the FedEx Cup, Thomas comes in as the previous champion and he’ll be sure to protect his title and gun for the $1.71 million prize.

Other contenders in the tournament include the number three seed, Webb Simpson, PGA Champion Collin Morikawa who’s ranked number five and Bryson DeChambeau who’s at number seven. Tiger Woods has had some trouble and comes into the tournament ranked 57th.

How to Stream the 2020 BMW Championship Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the 2020 BMW Championship live on the Golf Channel and NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

Photo credit: BMW Championship Twitter account

All Live TV Streaming Options