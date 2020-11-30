How to Watch the 2020 Disney Holiday Singalong Live Online Without Cable

Disney is spearheading the Christmas cheer with their Holiday Singalong airing tonight. The event will be star-studded, and will see some of Hollywood’s most elite songbirds belting out some Christmas classics. The Disney Holiday Singalong will air on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the Disney Holiday Singalong

When: Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on Hulu With Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

The Holiday Singalong comes months after Disney hosted a similar event back in April, titled The Disney Family Singalong, in an effort to lift people’s spirits as the pandemic was first at large. Now, the company is doing it again, just in time for the holiday season. Ryan Seacrest will helm tonight’s event and will usher in the likes of BTS, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, who are all slated to perform.

Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., P!NK, and Kerry Washington are also on deck to make special appearances. The Broadway casts of The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen are also teaming up for a special tribute to The Great White Way.

Tonight’s special raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish.

How to Stream the ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Disney Holiday Singalong live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options