How to Watch the 2020 French Open Final: Nadal vs. Djokovic Live Online For Free Without Cable

This year’s French Open is once again ending in another battle of the titans. King of the clay Rafael Nadal faces off against Novak Djokovic as both men vie for yet another grand slam title. The match begins at 9 a.m. on NBC.

When: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stakes are high for Nadal as this bout at the French Open may see him garner a 20th major title, tying longtime competitor and friend, Roger Federer. Should he win this year, Nadal will also be walking away with a 13th French Open title. Djokovic has been the one-to-watch in this year’s tournament, as Federer was forced to sit out due to some knee operations. Nonetheless, the Spaniard has put up an intimidating streak, “winning all 15 sets he’s played over the past two weeks,” Yahoo Sports reports.

Djokovic, on the other hand, comes in a bit shaky. The 33-year-old Serbian champ had some issues during his quarterfinals bout with Pablo Carreño Busta, and seemed to be doing well during his semifinals match with Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nonetheless, it’s worth remembering that, with the exception of being defaulted for hitting the ball at a lineswoman at U.S. Open, Djokovic has been undefeated all year. He faces Nadal with the hope of securing his second French Open trophy.

