How to Watch the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony Live Online Without Cable

As with everything else sports related, this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony had to be delayed due to COVID-19. However, the ceremony is all set to go and will be taking place tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The event will be broadcast on ESPN.

How to Watch Heisman Trophy Ceremony

When: Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Though the Heisman Trophy has been awarded to mostly quarterbacks over the course of the last few years, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s wide receiver, DeVonta Smith may just be the player to break the streak. His “1,327 receiving yards in the regular season were a full 134 more than the next closest player, and his 15 receiving touchdowns were four more than any other player in the Power 5,” according to Sporting News.

Smith has his work cut out for him though, as he is going against his teammate, Mac Jones who is coming in as the top favorite. Also in the running for the trophy are quarterbacks Kyle Trask of the Florida Gators as well as Trevor Lawrence, of Clemson Tigers.

The Heisman Trophy winner will announced from ESPN’s studios in Connecticut.

