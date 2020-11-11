How to Watch the 2020 Masters Golf Tournament Live Online Without Cable

The 2020 Masters tournament is upon us once again and though its coming seven months later than usual, the hype around the event remains the same. The tournament, which will take place at Augusta National Golf club will feature 94 of the worlds best golfers.

The 2020 Masters begins Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Matches from the tournament will be available to watch on ESPN and CBS, with extra coverage on Masters.com. You can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2020 Masters Golf Tournament

When: Begins Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial on fuboTV

Masters TV Coverage

There will be daily live coverage of the early rounds on ESPN, and the later rounds on CBS.

Round 1: 1-5:30pm ET (ESPN)

Round 2: 1-5:30pm ET (ESPN)

Round 3: 1-5pm ET (CBS)

Round 4: 10am-3pm ET (CBS)

Masters Streaming Coverage

In addition to TV Coverage, CBS Sports and CBS All Access will stream additional coverage every day. To watch on your connected device like Apple TV, Roku, or Fire TV, you will either need a CBS All Access subscription or TV Everywhere Credentials.

Additionally, a new feature called “My Group” will let you watch every shot of your favorite player live.

Round 1 & 2

Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Holes 4, 5, 6: 7:55 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Round 3

Featured Groups: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 11:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5, 6: 10:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Round 4

Featured Groups: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Amen Corner: 8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16: 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Holes 4, 5, 6: 8:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tiger Woods comes into the tournament as the defending champ. The renowned golfer won his fifth green jacket last season and he will be vying for a sixth. Woods has his time cut out for him however, as other players are coming for the win.

Bryson DeChambeau, fresh off a U.S. Open victory, is one the favorites this week, along with Rory McIlroy who is looking for his first green jacket.

Jon Rahm comes in as one of the hottest golfers out there, who had a wild hole-in-one during his practice round. But you can’t count out world #1 Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Xander Schauffele.

How to Stream the 2020 Masters Tournament Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the 2020 Masters live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options