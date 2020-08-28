How to Watch the 2020 MTV VMAs Live Online Without Cable

One of the biggest nights in music will be facing major changes this year. With COVID-19 still rampant, this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have been dubbed the Virtual Music Awards as the entire show will be happening virtually. The show will air on MTV as well as other ViacomCBS-owned channels this Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s VMAs will be hosted by Keke Palmer, who previously hosted “Strahan, Sara & Keke” along with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable,” said Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS president of music, music talent, programming & events.

While the show is sure to be unconventional, it won’t be short of superstars. K-pop boy band, BTS is on deck to perform their English-language single “Dynamite,” while rapper DaBaby will be performing at the show for the first time. VMA legends such as Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas and The Weeknd will also be performing, along with a list of others.

Pop culture staples such as Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Joey King, Nicole Richie and Kelly Clarkson are among the night’s presenters.

