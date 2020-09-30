How to Watch the 2020 NBA Finals: Heat vs. Lakers Live Online Without Cable

The NBA is yet another sports league wrapping up an unconventional season. The NBA’s post-hiatus return featured a bubble to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as a play-in option for a spot in the playoffs.

How to Watch the 2020 NBA Finals: Heat/Lakers

When: Begins Wednesday, September 30 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/ESPN3

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial on Hulu With Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

Now, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat face-off to see who will be the champion of them all. Game one of the NBA Finals takes tonight at 9 p.m. on ABC.

While the game airs on ABC, if you don’t get ABC in your local market, you can still watch the games on ESPN3. That means, with a service like fuboTV might not have ABC in your local city, or Sling TV, which doesn’t carry it – you can still watch the game on ESPN3 or in the ESPN App.

This year’s playoffs are sure to be eventful because even though there’ll be no audience to add to the ambience, the stakes will still be high. Now leading the LA Lakers, Lebron James comes back to the playoffs to face-off against the Heat, which hasn’t made it that far since he left back in 2014. Now, the three-time champ is going for a fourth title after previously winning two championships with the Heat and a third with the Cavaliers.

The Lakers have been favorites to win the season all year long. Along with Lebron, the team also boasts the talents of powerhouses JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, and Avery Bradley.

Not to be entirely overlooked, the Miami Heat has performed well despite being the underdog all season long. The team has ousted huge competitors, the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics with Jimmy Butler at the helm. He is joined by Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder, as well as Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup.

How to Stream the 2020 NBA Finals: Heat/Lakers

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2020 NBA Finals live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

In Miami, you can watch local post-game coverage on Fox Sports Sun and in Los Angeles, on Spectrum SportsNet.

All Live TV Streaming Options