How to Watch the 2020 NBA Opening Night on Live For Free Without Cable

The NBA is gearing up for the 2020-21 season and they’re starting off with teams that have just enough hype around them to get the fans excited. The season’s opening night tips off with the Golden State Warriors going against the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers going against the LA Clippers at 10 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast on TNT.

How to Watch the NBA Opening Night

When: Tuesday, Nov. Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

All eyes will naturally be on Kevin Durant during the Nets vs. Warriors showdown. This will be the star player’s first time on the court since he tore his Achilles back in 2019. Not only that, but Durant will also be going against his former team, so people will be on the lookout to see how he’ll fare against his former teammates.

On the West Coast, Lebron James and the Lakers will begin their title defense against fellow home team, the Clippers. With Davis in the wings, the Lakers are sure to give their opponents a run for their money. However, the Clippers also have the talents of Kawhi Leornard and Paul George who are both troublesome opponents in their own right. The Clippers also just got defensive powerhouse Serge Ibaka on their roster, so they should be off to a strong start.

How to Stream the NBA Opening Night for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch NBA Opening Night live on TNT using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options