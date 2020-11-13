How to Watch the 2020 People’s Choice Awards Live For Free Online Without Cable

The 2020 People’s Choice Awards are once again upon us and they will be taking place from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica this year. Hosted by Demi Lovato, the award show is to be as entertaining as ever, given the fact that winners are chosen specifically by the fans. The 2020 PCAs will be broadcast live on E! beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: E!

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The People’s Choice Awards are bringing together some of the biggest stars in pop entertainment. Blake Shelton, DaBaby, Bad Bunny, Drake, The Weeknd, are among the music nominees, while films such as “Bad Boys For Life,” “Hamilton,” and “Project Power” are also nominated. Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle are confirmed performers for the night.

The night will also be littered with honorees as Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross will receive the People’s Icon Award, People’s Champion Award, and Fashion Icon Award, respectively.

“This is up to the people, and in fact, this has always been the awards show that has always meant the most to me because they are the ones who get to vote,” Lovato told Seth Meyers.

“They are the ones casting the decisions, and it’s not up to some academy, you kno, that is political or whatever. This is up to the people, and that’s what this year has been about listening to the people. Finally, we’re doing it again, but it’s going to be less pressure and more fun.”

How to Stream the 2020 People’s Choice Awards for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the People’s Choice Awards live on E! using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options