How to Watch the 2020 PGA Tour Championship Live Online Without Cable

Stephanie Sengwe

After an unconventional season, the 2019-20 PGA Tour wraps up this week with the last of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The season, which returned in May after several months of hiatus brought on by the COVID-19, makes its final bow at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The Tour Championship begins tomorrow, Sept. 4 till Sept. 7. The first tee-off is at 1 p.m. ET. The first rounds will be broadcast on the Golf Channel and the last two will also be on NBC.

How to Watch the 2020 Tour Championship

  • When: Begins Friday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. ET
  • TV: Golf Channel and NBC
  • Stream: Watch with Free Trial on fuboTV

Tour Championship TV Schedule

  • Friday, September 4: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday, September 5: 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Sunday, September 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Monday, September 7: 12-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 1:30-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

This week, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm come in as the top contenders. With a prize purse of $15 million on the line, the stakes are high. With the runner up slated to win $5 million, the Tour’s winning prizes are “nearly twice the winner’s share of any other tournament,” reports Golf.com. Though Rahm walked away as the winner at last week’s BMW Championship, Johnson comes in this week as the highest-ranked player.

This weekend won’t just be a faceoff between Johnson and Rahm, however. Fellow high visibility players Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are also expected to come in hot. For one, McIlroy is the defending champion, so he is naturally expected to play at top level. Ranked at number 3, Thomas has been a formidable competitor all season long, and this weekend will be no different.

How to Stream the 2020 Tour Championship Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the 2020 Tour Championship live on the Golf Channel and NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

Photo Credit: PGA Tour Twitter

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $60
Includes: Golf Channel and NBC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $55
Includes: Golf Channel and NBC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

YouTube TV

Price: $65
Includes: Golf Channel and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $80
Includes: Golf Channel and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

