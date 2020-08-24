How to Watch the 2020 Republican National Convention Live Online for Free Without Cable

Following last week’s virtual Democratic National Convention, the 2020 Republican National Convention begins today and will continue until Thursday. It will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., with some in-person events, such as roll call, expected to follow coronavirus protocols.

The convention will be available on a host of platforms, including C-SPAN (9 a.m. ET and 8:30 p.m ET), CNN (8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET), MSNBC (7 p.m. to 2 a.m ET) and PBS (8 p.m. to 11 p.m ET), while ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox News will broadcast the last hour, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

When: Begins Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET (main speakers)

TV: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS

According to CNN, “President Donald Trump will make an appearance every night of the Republican National Convention this week, a Republican familiar with the planning confirmed to CNN.”

Monday’s speakers include Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Donald Trump, Jr.. On Tuesday, First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Rand Paul are all scheduled to speak. Vice President Mike Pence and adviser Kellyanne Conway, who announced she will leave the White House at the end of the month, address the convention on Wednesday. Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, HUD Secretary Ben Carson and President Trump are among the final speakers on the last night of the convention on Thursday.

How to Stream the 2020 Republican National Convention Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch the Republican National Convention live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

