How to Watch the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The long-awaited 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally here! The festivities kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 am ET on NBC, which is 7:55 pm in Tokyo. If you’re not an early bird, you can tune in to the primetime rebroadcast of the Opening Ceremony at 7:30 pm ET on Friday on NBC. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Olympic Opening Ceremony

When: Friday, July 23 at 6:55 am to 11:00 am ET & 7:30 pm to 12 am ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream the Opening Ceremony live on the NBC Olympics website and in the NBC Sports app. In addition to airing at 6:55 am and 7:30 pm ET, the Opening Ceremony will be rebroadcast overnight from 12:35 am to 5:00 am ET.

TODAY anchors will be a part of the morning broadcast of the Opening Ceremony. This is the first Olympics Opening Ceremony to be broadcast live in the morning. Following the Opening Ceremony, TODAY will air a Daytime Olympic show, featuring athlete interviews for the first time.

The primetime rebroadcast coverage will focus specifically on Team USA. As usual, the Opening Ceremony will feature the Parade of Nations, performances, and more.

Though the show will go on without fans in attendance, you will still be able to tune in from home like you usually do. This year, there are even more ways to watch the Olympics. Be sure to check out our 2020 Tokyo Olympics guide for more information about streaming your favorite events.

How to Stream the Olympic Opening Ceremony Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Olympic Opening Ceremony live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

