How to Watch the 2020 US Open Golf Tournament Live Online

The 2020 U.S. Open gets underway today following the finish of the Tour Championship which wrapped last week. Commemorating the its 120th year, the tournament will take place at the Winged Foot Golf Club, with coverage beginning on Thursday at 7:30 a.m E.T. on the Golf Channel.

How to Watch the 2020 U.S. Open Golf Tournament

When: Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Peacock, Golf Channel, NBC

US Open TV Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17 7:30a.m.-2 p.m. GOLF Channel

2-5 p.m. NBC

5-7 p.m. Peacock Friday, Sept. 18 7:30-9:30 a.m. Peacock

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. GOLF Channel

4-7 p.m. NBC Saturday, Sept. 19 9-11 a.m. Peacock

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, Sept. 20 8-10 a.m. Peacock

10 a.m.-Noon GOLF Channel

Noon-6 p.m. NBC

The 2020 U.S. Open is now the second golf major to be held as COVID-19 still remains rampant. Nonetheless, some of the top favorites are all racing to a portion of the $12 million purse set up for the tournament.

After last year’s sweep, Gary Woodland comes in as the defending champ, CBS Sports reports. The 36-year-old beat out top contenders, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm en route to snagging his first major championship last season.

While he holds the championship now, Woodland is a long way away from garnering a win for the second year in a row. He has to push through the number one ranked player in the world, Dustin Johnson as well as other top-billed players such as Rory McIlroy, a former U.S. Open champion himself, as well as Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. While Tiger Woods has underperformed in recent tournaments, he remains a favorite and will also tee up this go-round.

